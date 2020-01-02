San Andreas voice actor takes aim at GTA6 rumours

Young Malay (real name Chris Bellard), the rapper and voice behind Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas' Carl "CJ" Johnson, has poured cold water over some very shakey rumours that have been circling around GTA6.

Apparently, the word on the street was that CJ would be a key character in Grand Theft Auto VI, however, if that's the case they'll have to do so without the original voice actor, who seems rather annoyed with Rockstar for some reason (that he doesn't explain - how disappointing). Here's what he had to say on Instagram in response to a tabloid news report about the unannounced game:

"To kill the rumours! Im not involved in GTA VI at all.. Fucc @Rockstargames peroid.. CJ will have to be voiced by another MF but not me IDGAF what yall heard."

There you have it.