Samurai Warriors series sales surpassed 8 million copies

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force earlier announced that the Samurai Warriors series already sold more than 8 million copies worldwide. The latest entry of the franchise, Samurai Warriors 5, was just released on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One back in June, followed by the PC version of game in late July.

If you're are interested in SW5 but haven't purchased the game yet, its demo can be found on all available platforms.

As for our review for Samurai Warriors 5, that can be found here.