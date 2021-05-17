LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon
 See in hd icon
Call of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionPubg reportDoom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Samurai Shodown

Samurai Shodown launches on Steam next month

And the DLC character Shiro Tokisada Amakusa will arrive at the same time.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Fighting game Samurai Shodown will launch on Steam on June 14, developer SNK earlier has just announced.

Samurai Shodown was initially released on consoles back in 2019, then landed on PC exclusively via Epic Games Store last year. Now it's finally about time for Steam users to join the fun in this weapon-based fighter.

Along with the Steam version of game, SNK is also releasing the 3rd DLC character Shiro Tokisada Amakusa of Season Pass 3 on the same date. There are four DLC characters from Season Pass 3 in total, the first two that have already been available are Cham Cham and Hibiki Takane. The last one is still to be announced.

Samurai Shodown
Samurai Shodown

Related texts

Samurai ShodownScore

Samurai Shodown
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"The classic fighter returns in good form and it brings its unique brand of consequence-heavy swordplay back for a new generation of fighting fans."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy