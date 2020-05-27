Samurai Shodown is coming to PC next month

You're watching Advertisements

Samurai Shodown and Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection are coming to PC. The former came out last year on consoles and is now set to release on June 11 on the Epic Games Store. The latter of the two, Samurai Shodown NeoGeo Collection, will also be available on Epic's platform, but even better, it will be free from June 11 to June 18.

You can already pre-order Samurai Shodown at a 10% discount. It should also be noted that cross-play is not supported yet, so if you have friends that are already playing the game on console, you will have to wait for a little bit before you can have fun together.