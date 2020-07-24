Samurai Jack saves the past, present and future in August

You're watching Advertisements

This week, the release date for Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time was announced. The action-platformer will launch on August 21 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam & Epic Games Store). Not much more info was shared except for the release day, but it looks like we're going to visit some memorable locations of the series in the game.

In his latest adventure, Samurai Jack must defeat Aku and therefore travel through time. Allies, such as The Scotsman, Scaramouche the Merciless and Sir Rothchild, will assist him in his journey. In terms of gameplay, a colourful mix of various melee and ranged weapons awaits us, with which we defeat our enemies. Classic video game food if you ask us.