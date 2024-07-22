English
MultiVersus

Samurai Jack revealed for MultiVersus, arrives tomorrow

The classic cartoon character was revealed in a new gameplay trailer.

Samurai Jack is on his way to MultiVersus! The cartoon character from his own show is joining Player First Games' platform fighter, bringing a unique combat style to the Bruiser team.

As you can see in the gameplay trailer below, like other bruisers Jack hits hard and can take a beating too. Using his sword in the vast majority of his attacks, he can do some devastating damage with big swings and even knock foes out in the air thanks to a projectile slash.

Samurai Jack joins the game's roster on the 23rd of July, AKA tomorrow, and Beetlejuice will also be making his way to the game as part of Season 2.

