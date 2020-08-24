Cookies

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time out now

It's available on Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Apple Arcade

Adult Swim Games just launched its newest game, Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time. Adapted from the classic Cartoon Network series, the 3D action platformer delivers Jack's "untold final adventure," where you will confront Aku - Jack's arch-nemesis - in an alternate timeline.

You can buy the game right now on PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and Apple Arcade. Apple Arcade subscribers will get future updates and expansions of the game without any additional in-game purchases, presumably for as long as the game remains on the service.

Check out Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time's launch trailer above and screenshots below.

