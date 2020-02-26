Cookies

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time announced

Developer Soleil Ltd. and publisher Adult Swim Games just announced brand-new title Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time.

Are you a fan of action-platforming games and/or the cartoon series Samurai Jack? Then you could potentially be interested in the upcoming game by Soleil Ltd., being published by Adult Swim Games. The game was announced alongside a trailer for the game, showing glorious cartoon action with stunning visuals and it's set to release this summer for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox One.

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time will feature classic moments from the series, space travel, RPG elements and dialogue voiced by the original voice-actors. Eager to learn more about the game? Check it out on Steam here.

