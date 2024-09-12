Samurai drama 11 rebels will open Tokyo Film Festival

This year's Tokyo International Film Festival is fast assembling its line up, and has selected an appropriate feature to act as its opener.

Directed by Shiraishi Kazuya and adapted from a screenplay by the legendary Kasahara Kazuo, 11 Rebels follows a squad of samurai during the Boshin War as they fight against impossible odds to defend a fortress.

The festival's programming director, Shozo Ichiyama, said: "This film inherits the tradition of ensemble period dramas that Toei (the studio who are producing 11 Rebels) once excelled at, showcasing the top-tier production values in contemporary Japanese cinema in every aspect, from action sequences to set design.

"It is also significant that it shines a spotlight on people who have been cast aside throughout history."

11 Rebels has secured distribution across North America already, where it's hoped the film will be able to capitalise on the recent success of FX's Shogun (thanks, THR).