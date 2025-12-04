Samurai action in space make up Chaos Manufacturing's debut game SOL Shogunate

Chaos Manufacturing, an independent game studio founded by veteran game developers (Riot, Blizzard, CD Projekt Red, Guerrilla, Respawn, Treyarch, and ZeniMax) and film veterans (participating in the post-production of The Matrix, Avengers, and Pacific Rim, among others), have presented their first project, a samurai space opera under the name SOL Shogunate, during today's PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted.

SOL Shogunate is a spectacular alternate future in which science fiction and space conquest intertwine with Japan's deep-rooted feudal tradition, where bushido is everything. We will be in the shoes of Yuzuki, the only survivor of a samurai clan massacred at the hands of a rival clan, and who after living as a ronin for a while, begins a path of revenge through the futuristic metropolis of the Moon.

As the story progresses, combat abilities will be unlocked, both with weapons and "elemental energies" in different combinations that allow you to adapt your strategy for tougher boss fights. As the studio expanded in a press release, each boss fight will be set to a theme song in collaboration with different Japanese rock bands, and "designed to look like a brutally choreographed music video."

"With SOL Shogunate we want to bring to life our vision of the first samurai 'space opera': a sci-fi universe that pays homage to the majesty of feudal Japan and combines fluid combat, spectacle and intense storytelling," explains Guy Costantini, CEO of Chaos Manufacturing. "We sought to unite combat, story and music in an experience that we hope players will find exciting, emotional and unforgettable."

At the moment it has only been confirmed to be coming to PC via Steam, and we have no confirmed release window, but you can check out the announcement trailer, main artwork, and first screenshots of SOL Shogunate below.