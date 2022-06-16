Samuel L. Jackson would rather have fun than chase Oscars

HQ

Samuel L. Jackson is a household name these days thanks to his countless unforgettable roles over the years, but despite that being the case, the actor has never actually won an Oscar for any of his performances, and has only ever been nominated for an Academy Award once in his career.

Speaking about this to the Los Angeles Times, Jackson explained that this has never really bothered him, as he'd rather be doing roles that he can have fun with.

"As jaded as I wanted to be about it, you know thinking, 'Well, I should have won an Oscar for this or should have won for that and it didn't happen,' once I got over it many years ago, it wasn't a big deal for me. I always have fun going to the Oscars. I always look forward to getting a gift basket for being a presenter. [Laughs] I give stuff to my relatives; my daughter and my wife would take stuff out. It's cool."

Jackson continued, "But otherwise, I was past it. I was never going to let the Oscars be a measure of my success or failure as an actor. My yardstick of success is my happiness: Am I satisfied with what I'm doing? I'm not doing statue-chasing movies. You know [whispers]: 'If you do this movie, you'll win an Oscar.' No, thanks. I'd rather be Nick Fury. Or having fun being Mace Windu with a lightsaber in my hand."

Which one of Jackson's roles is your favourite?