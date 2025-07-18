Samuel L. Jackson will headline Tulsa King spinoff, Nola King

It turns out Samuel L. Jackson's brief appearance in the upcoming season of Tulsa King has already generated enough hype and anticipation for Paramount+ to pull the trigger and greenlight an entire spinoff based on his character.

The streaming service has revealed that a project known as Nola King will succeed Tulsa King's third season after that debuts from September 2025. It will star Jackson in the leading role of the character Russell Lee Washington Jr., and will see how Russell returns to his former home of New Orleans to rekindle a relationship with his friends and family and to take control of the metropolis at the same time. This is, as expected, met with plenty of resistance from the current crooks and Russell's former employers in New York, the same folk who find themselves at odds with Sylvester Stallone's Dwight Manfredi in the main Tulsa King show.

Nola King will be made by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+, and will be executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Stallone, and Jackson, alongside David C. Glassner, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox. There's no mention as of yet on a release date/window nor when production will commence, but we do know the firm plot synopsis.

"Nola KING follows Russell Lee Washington Jr. (Jackson) who, after befriending Dwight Manfredi (Stallone) during a ten-year stint in federal prison, is sent to Tulsa by New York's Renzetti crime family to take Dwight out once and for all. Inspired by what Dwight created in Tulsa and impressed with the possibilities of second chances, Washington returns to New Orleans, the home he abandoned forty-years ago, to rekindle his relationship with his family and friends, and to take control of the city he left behind. In so doing, he incurs the wrath of his former employers in New York, and makes himself vulnerable to old Nola foes, both criminal and cop."