Samuel L. Jackson wants to return to Star Wars

Mace Windu was considered on of the most powerful jedi of all time, but this obviously didn't help him when Anakin Skywalker suddenly betrayed him and sided with the emperor Palpatine. But... did he die? A lot of Star Wars-heroes (and villains!) hav survived far worse than getting a hand cut off or fallen out of a window.

His body was never found either, and most fans seems to believe that Windu is still alive. One person who is firmly convinced that Windu is alive, is Samuel L. Jackson, who played the character in the prequel trilogy. While speaking to Empire Online, he said: "He's Not Dead!". And with that being settled, Jackson clearly wants to play Windu again in a Disney production, and here is what he would like to do in it: "Everything yes!"

We certainly wouldn't mind a Mace Windu series to see what happened after Revenge of the Sith, would you?