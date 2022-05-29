Samuel L. Jackson to appear alongside Chris Pratt in the Garfield movie

HQ

The animated Garfield movie coming from Alcon Entertainment has added yet another big name star to its cast. Set to appear alongside lead star Chris Pratt, who will himself voice the chubby lasagne-loving cat, is another Marvel veteran: Samuel L. Jackson.

That's right, Jackson is joining the cast of the animated flick, and in the movie will be portraying none other than Pratt's Garfield's dad. Jackson's character will be the new figure known as Vic, and as for how exactly this will be woven into the storyline, the report from Deadline doesn't reveal that.

What we do know about the project is that Chicken Little's Mark Dindal will direct, with Finding Nemo's David Reynolds adapting the comic strip into a screenplay, and that DNEG Animation will be animating the flick alongside Alcon Entertainment.

As for who else will be starring in the movie, that has yet to be revealed either.