Samuel L. Jackson says someone stole his Avengers script

Secret Invasion is out now on Disney+ but this isn't the first time Marvel has submerged itself in the world of espionage, as Samuel L. Jackson recalls a time where the studio sent out a fake buyer for a stolen script.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Jackson recalled the time before the first Avengers movie (not the Captain America one), where someone printed out a copy of his script. "I remember when we got ready to do 'Avengers,' someone printed out a copy of my 'Avengers' script that had my watermark on it, and put it online for sale. I was shooting in Canada and Marvel came to Canada. It had been printed in the production office... They found out who it was, dude quit, left the country. They set up a fake buy for the script, dude didn't show up. It was crazy."

It certainly seems like Marvel is willing to go the extra mile when it comes to security. Samuel L. Jackson even recalled when Marvel shot down a drone that flew over production. "They shot one down," he said. "And they followed one back to where the dude was. They found him and, yeah, they got him."

