Samuel L Jackson defends Brie Larson, accuses her critics of being 'dudes who hate strong women'

HQ

The Captain Marvel actress is no stranger to criticism and hate, she's had her fair share of it, not least in connection with her role as cosmic heroine Carol Danvers in the MCU. Fans accused her of being sexist towards male critics during the press tour for Captain Marvel - which in turn only led to more hate towards her in later films.

But now her colleague Samuel L Jackson has come to her defence, and in an interview with Rolling Stone Magazine, he discussed the unreasonable hate that Larson has endured.

"Brie's a stronger person than people give her credit for. We had done 'Kong' together, which was not the most wonderful experience for either of us. We became great friends during that particular experience because we were having such a hard time."

Jackson also talked about how he and Larson became closer during the 2016 presidential election.

"Then, we bonded through the election while we were doing her movie when Donald Trump won. She was broken and I was like, 'Don't let 'em break you. You have to be strong now.'"

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the Captain Marvel movie, he praised Larson for not letting the "misogynistic incel dudes" win.

"Then, when she got Captain Marvel, she called me and was like, 'They want me in the Marvel Universe. Should I do it?' And I was like, 'Hell yeah! Let's do it!' But she's not going to let any of that stuff destroy her. These incel dudes who hate strong women, or the fact that she's a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it? Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be. She is who she is, and she's genuinely that."

What are your views on Brie Larson, did you think she was suitable for the role of Carol Danvers?