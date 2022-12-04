Samuel L. Jackson claps back after Quentin Tarantino's latest comments

HQ

It feels like we talk about Quentin Tarantino's impressions of Marvel and superhero movies every day at the moment. The director is always on a podcast voicing his opinion, with the latest being that of the 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast, where he said that Marvel actors are "not movie stars" and that rather the character they portray is instead.

This had led Samuel L. Jackson (both Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and an individual who has starred in multiple Tarantino movies) to clap back and refute the statement.

"It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats," said Jackson to Entertainment Weekly. "What are we talking about? That's not a big controversy for me to know that apparently, these actors are movie stars. Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can't refute that, and he's a movie star."

This also comes shortly after Shang-Chi's Simu Liu took a stand against comments from Tarantino and Martin Scorsese.

Where do you stand on this debate?