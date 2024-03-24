Samuel L. Jackson and Vincent Cassel are teaming up for a gritty crime thriller

It's not very often you see Samuel L. Jackson in smaller-scale productions, but that is seemingly what he's set to appear in next in the gritty crime-thriller Damaged. Starring alongside Vincent Cassel, Jackson plays the role of detective Dan Lawson, an investigator based in Chicago who on the hunt for a serial killer that evaded his grasp five years ago, travels to Scotland to connect with a local detective and to hopefully stop the ruthless murderer before they leave behind too many bodies.

Damaged is directed by Terry McDonough, who has in the past directed episodes of Killing Eve, The Expanse, Suits, Better Call Saul, and more. The movie will also see Laura Haddock, Gianni Capaldi, John Hannah, Kate Dickie, and Brian McCardie starring.

Damaged opens in some theatres on April 12, as well as arriving as a digital offering that can be watched from the comfort of your own home. Check out the film's trailer below.