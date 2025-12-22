Samu López, Carlos Alcaraz's new coach, publishes and deletes Instagram post

HQ

Samuel López, Carlos Alcaraz's new coach, published a post on Instagram after completing his first week of training, following the break-up with Juan Carlos Ferrero, Carlitos' coach for the last seven years. However, the post has since been deleted from Instagram without explanation.

"Preseason first week completed. After passing the medical checkup we started off with good sensations, hard work, and commitment. We continue to train with enthusiasm, ambition, and unity, focused on growing day by day and continuing to make history in this sport", posted López on December 21.

At the time of publishing this article on Monday, the post has since been deleted, and López's last Instagram post is dated from November.

Who is Samu López, Carlos Alcaraz's new coach

Samuel López, 55 years old, has been Pablo Carreño Busta's coach from November 2015, taking him to a career-high ranking of World No. 10, winning ten ATP singles titles, but they parted ways in December 2024, when he joined Carlos Alcaraz's team, working as secondary coach behind Ferrero.

López has worked with Alcaraz before, became Carlos' main coach during Australian Open. López is set to continue working with Alcaraz, but it is unknown if he will be replaced during 2026. For now, most of the coaching team will continue to be the same, but without Ferrero.