Samsung's OLED, MicroLED and QLED go 8K

Samsung has - to no surprise - revealed a plethora of new TVs as well a wireless projector.

The Samsung 2024 Neo QLED 8K uses the new NQ8 AI Gen3 that, like most other tech presented, has a Neural Processing Unit, making it vastly superior to previous generations.

The new processor does upscaling, motion and depth enhancement, all in 8K using AI. AI also has found its way to the voice enhancement of the audio system. The TVs go all the way to 98", just like the refreshed QLED 4K.

The OLED series has also been refreshed, including the S95D series that does 144Hz and goes up to 77" - a perfect choice for the gamer with too much money.

Other Samsung products have been updated as well, including The Frame and its artwork functions, and The Premiere, now an 8K short-throw projector.

The Premiere 8K is also the worlds first wireless projector, with a range of 10 meters. Its a triple-DLP laser projector, giving you 150 inches at 4000 lumens. Besides the massive amounts of light, its design in mostly wood and metal is flanked by a 100 watt build in speaker system.

Samsung also presented a show-piece, transparent Micro LED contained within a clear mass of glass. Like other Samsung show-pieces, its modular, but more importantly, this could become something for consumers to buy within a reasonable timeframe.