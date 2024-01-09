Samsung's Odyssey series gets the OLED treatment

HQ

The three variants will be an addition to the current lineup, and are as follows:

Odyssey OLED G9, 49″ curved ultra-wide gaming monitor with DQHD (5,120×1,440), 240Hz and a 32:9 aspect ratio.

Odyssey OLED G8 is claimed by Samsung to be the first flat 32" Samsung OLED gaming monitor with 4K UHD (3,840×2,160) at 240Hz and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Both monitors have 0.03ms response time, Smart Things Hub and support Matter.

The Odyssey OLED G6 is a 27″ QHD (2,560×1,440), 16:9 aspect ratio, 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time.

All have the new Glare-Free Samsung displays that should eliminate reflections. They also support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, have two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB hub as well as a DisplayPort 1.4 and VESA mount.