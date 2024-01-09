Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Samsung's Odyssey series gets the OLED treatment

OLED variants come to the high-end gaming monitor series from Samsung

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The three variants will be an addition to the current lineup, and are as follows:

Odyssey OLED G9, 49″ curved ultra-wide gaming monitor with DQHD (5,120×1,440), 240Hz and a 32:9 aspect ratio.

Odyssey OLED G8 is claimed by Samsung to be the first flat 32" Samsung OLED gaming monitor with 4K UHD (3,840×2,160) at 240Hz and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Both monitors have 0.03ms response time, Smart Things Hub and support Matter.

The Odyssey OLED G6 is a 27″ QHD (2,560×1,440), 16:9 aspect ratio, 360Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time.

All have the new Glare-Free Samsung displays that should eliminate reflections. They also support AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, have two HDMI 2.1 ports, a USB hub as well as a DisplayPort 1.4 and VESA mount.

Samsung's Odyssey series gets the OLED treatmentSamsung's Odyssey series gets the OLED treatmentSamsung's Odyssey series gets the OLED treatment


Loading next content