Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event will happen in two weeks

What does the immediate future hold for Samsung Galaxy devices? That's a big question but also one that we'll receive an answer in regards to in the coming weeks. The technology giant has revealed that it will be hosting a Galaxy Unpacked event very soon, on July 9 to be exact. As for what it will present, the sub-title for the event is very suggestive indeed...

We're told that in this event the "Ultra experience is ready to unfold", suggesting that this will be the place where we meet the first foldable Samsung Galaxy Ultra device. Otherwise, there seems to be a grand focus on AI, as Samsung explains:

"The next-generation Galaxy devices are being reimagined around a new AI-powered interface, supported by breakthrough hardware built to unlock their full potential. This future is already unfolding, and the best of Galaxy AI and Samsung craftsmanship is about to be unveiled."

As for the exact timing for the show, it will occur on July 9 at 15:00 BST / 16:00 CEST, and there will be an in-person event happening in Brooklyn, New York.

