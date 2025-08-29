Samsung's next Galaxy Event will focus on the latest Galaxy AI experiences in September

HQ

Yesterday, we got to tell you all about when the next major Apple event will happen, with that coming up rather soon in early September. It will actually be preceded by another Samsung Galaxy Event, with this looking to occur as soon as next week, the week before the Apple event.

Planned for September 9 at 10:30 AM BST/ 11:30 AM CEST, the show will have a massive emphasis on Galaxy AI, and the new experiences which will eventually be coming to Samsung's Galaxy devices.

The description for the event explains: "Be part of the reveal online and see how the next evolution of Galaxy sets a new standard for effortless productivity through multimodal capabilities."

Adding to this, we can look forward to updates for the latest premium AI tablets from Samsung plus the newest addition to the Galaxy S25 family. This will all be happening to lay the foundation for Samsung's presence at IFA 2025 in the days that follow the live show.

This is an ad: