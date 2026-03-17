Samsung's new Galaxy Z TriFold will end its sales in record time

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Samsung ends sales of its tri-fold smartphone in its home market after just three months after its launch, at least according to South Korean Donga, and reported by SuomiMobiili.

Samsung was originally scheduled to release Galaxy Z TriFold on December 12th, 2025. But the thing is that Samsung did not sell the phone in large quantities in a traditional way. Instead, the company launched the device in small batches, which were typically added to Samsung's online store once or twice a week on Tuesdays. There were only a limited number of phones in these batches. And now, according to industry sources, Samsung will end sales of the Galaxy Z TriFold in South Korea on March 17th, in other words today.

It needs to be said, though, that the situation is slightly different in the United States, where the TriFold will continue to be sold until the manufactured stock is sold out.

The Galaxy Z TriFold stood out from other foldable phones on the market, because it consists of a screen that folds in two places. This means that the phone is closer to a small tablet. Samsung has said to have designed the TriFold primarily as a technological showcase rather than a mass-market product. They have now stated that the device has served its purpose.

According to sources, the reason for the discontinuation of sales is primarily due to high manufacturing costs. Among other things, the prices of memory chips have risen, making it financially challenging to manufacture the device.