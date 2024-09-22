Samsung's Galaxy Watch Ultra is designed for the adventurers

HQ

If you are looking for a smartwatch to wear while exploring, there are actually a couple of options. While it's probably a fundamentally crazy idea to choose a product that requires charging up as a key adventuring tool, if that doesn't phase you and if you're an avid Android/Samsung user, then the focus of the latest episode of Quick Look is worth checking out.

On the episode, our very own Magnus shares his thoughts and opinions on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, a device that offers a 47mm watch face protected in an aerospace-grade titanium casing and held together with a rubber strap. It's tested to military standards, meaning you can expect temperature resistance between -20 and 55-degrees Celsius, as well as altitude resistance from -500m and up to 9,000m. Oh, and let's not forget the 10ATM pressure resistance making it ideal for those diving to 100m in fresh or saltwater.

To learn more about the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, be sure to watch the latest episode of Quick Look below.