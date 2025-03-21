Samsung World 2025: More AI and improved hardware for Samsung's new TV line-up

HQ

Samsung is currently hosting the World of Samsung 2025 event in Offenbach, where it is presenting its latest line-up of Smart TVs. Spearheaded by the flagship Samsung Neo QLED 8K QN990F and Micro LED, Samsung is integrating AI both into the hardware and software of its devices. During an exclusive session at the event, I was able to check them out first-hand, and later toured around the venue to learn about the highlights of the new devices. Among the highlights I found most interesting were AI Gamma enhancements, up to 8K upscaling, a clearly improved anti-glare layer, and some cool SmartThings integrations.

AI Gamma and glare reduction

This year will see a further refinement of AI-enhancements happening on-device. The top models in each range, such as the Neo QLED and OLED TVs, will come with the new NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor. The first thing shown at the event was this new chip's AI Gamma correction. On the new 2025 Samsung OLED 4K TV, I observed how AI Gamma provided noticeably more balanced colours and easier viewing of darker scenes, or scenes with high contrast, compared to a benchmark TV. On the same model, Samsung also demonstrated very low glare measurements, which I later confirmed to be significantly upgraded when shown side-by-side with last year's models at the exhibit.

Upscaling up to 8K and motion enhancements

Next in line at the exclusive session was the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV, also compared to a standard TV model. Here I saw what the new NQ4 AI Gen3 chip does to upscale video. I observed clearly less jagged edges on video footage of the German Reichstag, for example. Also, a K-drama running on both TVs had much clearer facial features for the main characters on the Neo QLED 4K TV. Additionally, a scene that I think was from Game of Thrones illustrated how the AI enhancement is capable of making people stand out more from their surroundings, with added clarity on faces and backgrounds getting a subtle blur effect due to local dimming applied through AI. In another scene, the local dimming created improved brightness in a very dark movie scene, making it much easier on the eyes to watch. The last feature shown was that of AI motion enhancement, which is most relevant when watching sports. A fast-moving ball during a baseball match became much easier to see and follow.

Quantum Dot technology

One of the strong points of Samsung's TVs is its Quantum Dot technology. I got to know a bit more about the technology during the showcase, as it's apparently an extra layer sitting between the light source on the inside of the TV and the screen you're watching on the outside. Measurements indicated that this led to a much wider colour gamut on Samsung's QLED-TVs, compared to normal OLED. Having toured around the venue and looking at many different TV screens, I must say that colours were really vibrant on the screens I observed.

The Frame Pro and updates to the Art Store

I first learned of the existence of Samsung's The Frame TVs at last year's IFA show, and was immediately impressed by how realistic the paintings looked. With The Frame Pro, Samsung is taking this experience to a new level. Side-by-side, the image quality on The Frame Pro offers significantly more vibrant colours than the previous model, most noticeably when using The Frame Pro for watching normal TV. Additionally, Samsung is bringing much more art to its Art Store, through a collaboration with Art Basel and now offers over 3,000 art pieces. These are also available on the 2025 Micro LED, Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, and QLED devices, turning them into incredible digital paintings as well.

SmartThings integrations

Next up in the exclusive session was a demonstration of updates to the SmartThings integration. Using a Samsung smartphone, it's possible to seamlessly control the new range of TVs, for example using it to search for videos on streaming services. The highlight for me though, was that you can actually use a Galaxy smartwatch as a cursor to control your screen. I observed the ease of simply pointing the smartwatch at the screen and using it to click items and control playback. Being able to control your TV using a smartwatch seems like a really logical step for the future.

AI Audio enhancements

Last in line was a demonstration of a new soundbar and connected compact subwoofer. AI is also playing a role in AI optimisation, taking away pain points for when you're watching content. For example, with the new QS750F soundbar, the TV system is able to recognise outside noises and automatically adjust volume using AI. It will boost voice clarity during a movie scene to rise above any sudden noise, and will boost the atmospheric sounds of the crowd during a football match. The new soundbars also offer surround sound and can be placed both vertically or horizontally. Besides improving the actual audio, Samsung is also launching an AI translation service. This can translate movies into foreign languages automatically and add subtitles in real-time. AI will also be able to recognise actors and suggest similar content. Unfortunately, AI translation will be aimed at larger markets, meaning that the Nordics and other less common languages won't get them for now.

In all, my impression from World of Samsung 2025 is that Samsung is really pushing boundaries when it comes to TV technology. The AI enhancements and technological feats, such as Quantum Dot technology, offer excellent, vibrant colours and a great level of detail when watching content. Add to that the AI audio enhancements and things like AI translation services, and it's clear Samsung is working successfully to optimise all areas of the audio-visual experience.

