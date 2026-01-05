Samsung unveils whopping 130-inch Micro RGB TV at CES

HQ

Samsung has arrived at CES 2026 with a very big fish indeed. The technology titan has presented a glimpse at a brand-new Micro RGB television that combines next-generation colours and a new design too. What makes this special, you might ask? It's a world-first as it's a 130-inch Micro RGB TV unit...

Yep, you probably don't have space in your lounge for this whopper, but if you did you'd be in store for a device that is looking to "redefine what a TV can be" as Samsung explains. In the announcement press release, Samsung notes that the size "is intentionally designed to appear less like a television and more like a vast, immersive window that visually expands the room."

It uses new software features to present a better visual picture, all while having Glare Free technology and included sound systems that are integrated into the TV's frame and that aim to deliver a balanced and natural audio profile. We're told that it will also use HDR10+ Advanced technology for a deeper picture too.

As for pricing, this isn't mentioned, but a reasonable guess is that this television will be far beyond anything the average consumer can stomach, so treat this more like a CES fever dream innovation once again.