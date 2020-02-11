Samsung unveils the new S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S20 was revealed tonight during Samsung Unpacked, and there's plenty to tell you about the new line of smartphones. First up, and as expected, the focus is on 5G with only the standard S20 boasting 4G, while the S20+ and S20 Ultra are both 5G-only.

The Standard S20 has a 6.2 inch Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen (563 ppi) and has a triple camera array consisting of an Ultra Wide with 12MP, a 12MP main shooter, and Telephoto with 64MP, that also boasts 3X optical zoom and "super resolution zoom" up to 30X. There's also a 10MP selfie camera on the front. The phone weighing in at 163g and is only 7.9mm thick. There's also 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, with 128GB internal storage and space for a 1TB micro-SD if you need more.

The S20+ has a 6.7-inch screen (also AMOLED, although this time with 525ppi) and boasts a "quad-camera" on the back, with "DepthVision" the feature that separates this model from the standard one. In terms of dimensions, it's also a little bit bigger and heavier than its counterpart, weighing in at 186g and with 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm dimensions. In terms of memory, you can opt to upgrade the 128GB internal storage to 512GB, and the battery is slightly better.

Finally, there's the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which has a 6.9 inch AMOLED screen (511ppi) and, like the others, is HDR10+ certified. The quad-camera array is a little different from its less-powerful siblings. While the ultrawide lens remains the same, the wide-angle main shooter is cranked up to a whopping 108MP, with the telephoto camera at 48MP and 'DepthVision'. What's more, the selfie camera on the front of the device has been upped to a chunky 40MP. With that kind of detail, here's hoping that you like what you see!

Other improvements include the option to upgrade your RAM from the standard 12GB to 16GB, with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage on offer. The Ultra also has a 5,000mAh battery.

All three phones are powered by the same Exynos 990: 7nm 64-bit eight-core processor (which maxes out at 2,73GHz). They also boast up to 2Gbps download and 150Mbps on the upload, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, plus a range of sensors (accelerometer, barometer, gyro, geomagnetic, hall, proximity, and RGB light - plus an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor to go with the face recognition). They're also dust and water-resistant.

Finally, let's go through the cosmetic side of things. The S20 4G will be available in Cloud Pink and Cosmic Grey, while the 5G variant comes in Cloud Blue, Cosmic Grey, and Cloud Pink. Meanwhile, the S20+ 5G comes in Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey (while the 512GB only comes in the Grey), and the S20 Ultra 5G also comes in both Cosmic Black and Cosmic Grey.