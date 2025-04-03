Samsung unveils the "most powerful cordless stick vacuum cleaner in the world"

HQ

When it comes to hoovering around your house, no doubt you always wonder how much better this experience would be if you had artificial intelligence helping you out. Nope? Us neither. Still, that's not stopping Samsung from presenting to the world a new AI-supported stick vacuum.

Known as the AI Jet Ultra, this model is described as the "most powerful cordless stick vacuum cleaner in the world," and as for how the AI elements enable it to outperform its competitors, Samsung explains with the following:

"By sensing the brush load and vacuuming air pressure, this mode can classify a total of six different cleaning environments using Samsung's AI Optimum Tech and automatically adjust the cleaning performance. When using the Active Dual Brush, it can recognize whether a carpet is normal or long-pile. The vacuum cleaner senses corners with the Slim LED Brush+, as well. And by adjusting the suction power and brush speed for the different cleaning environments, it uses power more efficiently, reducing battery power use by 21% and increasing maneuverability by 8% with performance akin to Mid mode."

Otherwise, the AI Jet Ultra promises up to 400W of suction power and a battery that can operate for up to 100 minutes at a time when on Min mode. It also has an advanced HEPA filtration system that claims to contain more dust particles, limiting the amount that creep out into the air.

We're told that the AI Jet Ultra is now ready for a global rollout.