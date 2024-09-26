Samsung unveils new S10 AI tablets and Galaxy S24FE, making Galaxy AI accessible to many more

HQ

Samsung has presented the new S10 series of tablets, and the FE edition of their S24 phone, all of which is supported by Galaxy AI, of course. The dedicated AI tablets come with new 14.6"/12.4" Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, an S Pen, and a significant boost over the S9 series.

For tablets, automated transcription via AI is now possible, same with briefs, direct PDF translation, and clarification of handwritten notes. The same help is available for sketching.

Like all Galaxy AI, direct search via "Circle to Search" can be done from any app and even help with translation of both image, text or video. In the same way, no menu changes are needed for using the AI assisted features with the S Pen.

The S10 series also includes a lot of improved support for third party apps such as Goodnotes, LumaFusion, Noteshelf3, Clip Studio Paint, PicsArt and Sketchbook.

There will be two colours available for both models, and prices will vary depending on local conditions, still reflecting that it's a premium product.

The Samsung S24 FE comes with a 6.7" 120 Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, 4700mAh battery, and the Exynos 2400 chipset that even has Ray-Tracing for gaming. The built-in Galaxy AI assists with both camera and the post editing, sporting a 50MP wide-angle lens as a main camera. The S24 FE has the new ProVisual Engine that enhances the "subtle textures" according to Samsung themselves.

The main advantage is improved night time photography, better digital zoom, and colour optimisation. A number of post-processing features and effects are now also available, including moving and removing objects, addition of flair with cartoon and comic book filters, and instant slow-mo.

Besides easily integration in to the Samsung Eco system, it also has improved security and uses a lot of recycled materials, with seven years of OS and security updates.