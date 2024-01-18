Samsung unveils Galaxy S24 Series

HQ

Samsung has revealed and shown off the upcoming Galaxy S24 Series of smartphones. The devices, which come in one of three variants (the S24, the S24+, and the S24 Ultra) are bringing with them an array of new features and systems, most of which revolve around artificial intelligence.

Each of the phones will use at least an FHD+ display that operates at 120Hz, with the Ultra using a QHD+ display. The S24 will offer 8GB of memory whereas the S24+ and Ultra will use 12GB, and each comes with storage options ranging from 128GB to 1TB, depending on the model.

The S24 will bring a 4,000mAh battery, with the S24+ using a 4,900mAh one, and the Ultra clocking at 5,000mAh. Each will come with a variety of cameras, including a 12MP selfie camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP wide camera (200MP on the Ultra), and a 10MP telephoto one too (50MP + 10MP on the Ultra). Only the Ultra will come with a S-Pen stylus.

As for the new AI features, this will enable users to get real-time interpretation between languages when on a phone call, improve dark camera shots with the enhanced ProVisual engine, get instant note summaries, amid some other fancy new tricks.

In terms of pricing, the S24 is said to start at £799/€900, with the S24+ starting at £999/€1,150, and finally the S24 Ultra starting at £1,249/€1,450. This all technically means the S24 line retails at a starting price that is a little cheaper than last year's S23 Series.

Pre-orders for the phones are now open and the aim is to release the devices on January 31.