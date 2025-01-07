Samsung unveils 3D gaming monitor that doesn't need glasses

HQ

Samsung just stole the spotlight at CES 2025 with its latest innovation: the Odyssey 3D G90XF, a 27-inch gaming monitor that delivers a true 3D experience without the need for glasses. Powered by a built-in lens and a cutting-edge AI algorithm, this monitor can even transform regular 2D content into eye-popping 3D. It's a bold move aimed at leveling up the gaming world.

But that's not all. Samsung also rolled out updates to its Odyssey G8 and G6 monitors, featuring blistering refresh rates—240Hz at 4K for the G8 and a mind-boggling 500Hz at 1440p for the G6. These specs promise buttery-smooth gameplay, but only if you've got a powerhouse GPU to back them up.

With no release dates or prices announced yet, Samsung's latest lineup has gamers buzzing—and maybe a little nervous about what it'll all cost. Will this new 3D technology be the future of gaming or just a fleeting trend?