Samsung Unpacked 2026 is just around the corner

HQ

The 25th of February will see Samsung Unpacked 2026, where we are close to 100% sure to see the 2026 models of the Galaxy S-series - mostly because Samsung already admitted, officially to doing so.

We expect the S26, Plus and Ultra variants as a minimum. Due to the Edge version being a lot less popular than expected, which is a shame because an improved battery life could really have made it a great choice, we do not expect to see a 2026 version of it.

We do however anticipate that there will be additional products revealed. Some new earbuds might be the thing, or perhaps we will be surprised by something completely different.

You can watch it live on the Samsung website where a countdown clock is already ticking.