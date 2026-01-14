Samsung TVs will soon be using AI in two major ways

HQ

At CES this year, it was hard to turn our heads without seeing the two letters A and I put together. Whether AI is your cup of tea or not, it's clear that the tech sector is planning on introducing it to a lot of our daily appliances, including our TVs.

We spoke with Magnus Nilssen, Tech Product Manager TV & AV at Samsung about how AI is going to be introduced in the brand's new televisions. "I see that there are two different ways we use AI," he said. "One is to make it easier to get the most suitable picture and sound quality for your certain content and for your certain environment. We use AI to analyze the image to try to understand whether it's sports, and in the most advanced versions, even what sport it is. If you see that it's football, we know the ball should be round, so we can make sure that the ball looks correct in each and every frame. We are also using AI to understand what the sound is. From the audio, we can pick out what is the speech, what is music, what is background noise."

"This year, we even made it possible to adjust those levels manually, so you can ask the TV to cut the commentator if you want to, and then just hear the game and the game noise, because we let AI analyze that," Nilssen continued, adding that there are a lot of under-the-hood uses for AI in improving video quality, contrast, and more without fiddling with your TV's settings.

The second use is more of perhaps what you'd expect an AI to offer. "It kind of merges with voice control, where you ask the TV to increase the volume and it increases the volume, but you can also ask the TV what movies has this particular actor made, and then you can get the reply, and then you can go find that in your own streaming services," Nilssen said.

To see what else is coming from Samsung's exciting new line-up, check out our full interview below: