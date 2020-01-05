Cookies

Samsung to show new gaming monitor line-up at CES 2020

Samsung is soon to be headed for the Las Vegas CES conference and new gaming monitors will be shown at the event.

Samsung just unveiled its future line-up of Odyssey gaming monitors ahead of CES in Las Vegas, where tech companies from across the globe will show off and chat about their fancy new products. The G9 and G7 curved QLED gaming monitors definitely fit into that category, as they're both looking remarkably fancy with their 1000R curvature, high-performance QLED picture quality, 1ms response time, 240Hz refresh rate, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility and adaptive sync.

The G9 model comes in the whopping size of 49'' while the G7 keeps it traditional with 32'' and 27'' and both monitor's boast the industry's first high performance 1000R curved display and Eye Comfort certificate. The new monitors will be available globally in Q2 of 2020.

Are you looking to upgrade your monitor?

