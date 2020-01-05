Samsung to launch 8K certification program with 8K Association

Ahead of the CES conference in Las Vegas next week, where tech companies from across the globe will hold keynotes about the future of technology, Samsung Electronics has announced that it has partnered with 8KA (8K Association) to establish a certification program designed to distinguish televisions and other displays featuring four times as many pixels as that of a standard 4K display for "clarity, contrast and colour and high dynamic range performance". This certification process will also mean that Samsung's QLED 8K displays will be among the first ones to be certified.

Hyogun Lee (executive vice president of the visual display business at Samsung Electronics) stated that "We [Samsung] are proud to be one of the founding members of the 8K Association and to have our new lineup of QLED 8K TVs certified by the program," before continuing, "Our goal is to provide consumers with the ability to easily identify premium 8K displays from other devices when making purchasing decisions. Home entertainment and TVs are important investments for many of our consumers, and we hope that the 8KA Certification Logo will help guide them."