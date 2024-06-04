Samsung steps up its gaming monitor range with new Odyssey OLED screens

HQ

In recent years Samsung has made a name for itself in gaming monitors by being ready and willing to push the boat out in what we think our screens are capable of. A huge vertical screen? A dual UHD setup? Over at Samsung, they've delivered a lot of world firsts, and recently we got to check out their latest entries in the Odyssey range.

While we also got to check out the new ViewFinity and Smart Monitors, the Odyssey range truly holds gaming at its heart, and so of course here at Gamereactor those were the models we were most interested in. Two new screens are coming our way, as Samsung officially revealed last night. These are the Odyssey OLED G80SD and the OLED G60SD.

The G80SD, or G8 as it's more commonly known, is a beast of a 4K screen, packed with 240Hz, Smart features, a built-in speaker and more. It's priced at £1,099.99 RRP and can be pre-ordered at Samsung's website if you're interested. The G6 won't give you 4K, but it is a cheaper monitor priced at £799.99 RRP with a faster refresh rate at 360Hz too.

Both monitors also come with Samsung's OLED glare-free technology, built-in cooling and protection from heat, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and you can tilt them if you fancy having them as vertical screens.

Which monitor would you pick? The Odyssey G6 or G8?