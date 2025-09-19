Samsung smart fridges to start showing ads on idle screens

HQ

"Just like the black Mirror episode," one person comments after reading the news. Samsung has confirmed that select Family Hub refrigerators will soon show advertisements on their door displays when idle. The pilot program, currently rolling out in the United States, aims to offer curated promotions while preserving ad-free experiences on certain themes like Art and Gallery. Ads can be dismissed individually, ensuring they won't repeat during the campaign, and the design may adjust based on personalization options. While users can avoid ads by disconnecting from the internet, this would also disable several smart features. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!