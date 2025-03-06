Samsung shows a concept for a portable and foldable gaming unit

HQ

For a while it looked like portable gaming was going to be a smartphone-only affair after both Nintendo and Sony seemingly lost interest. But then... the Switch came along and offered the perfect compromise - which was followed by Steam Deck.

Today, there are several really great portable PC options such as Asus' superb ROG Ally, MSI Claw, and the well-built Legion Go S from Lenovo. In addition, we know that both Microsoft and Sony are preparing their own handheld devices related to Xbox and PlayStation.

Another company that we know is working on something of its own is Korean giant Samsung, and during MWC25 in Barcelona they have now shown (thanks T3) a foldable device. It's not finished by any means, but a concept Samsung wants to use to entice more companies to use foldable screens.

As you can see, there are cavities where the analog sticks meet where Samsung has placed buttons, which does not look very optimal, but as a concept it is still exciting. Today's portable devices are quite large and being able to fold them - which also protects the screen - is an idea that we can imagine many might like.