Samsung Sero is a rotating screen perfect for linking phones

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this year we've had a look at many different products, and Samsung product specialist Knut Eirik Rørnes joined us in the interview below to talk about Samsung Sero and what that's all about.

You know that moment when you connect your phone to the TV, only to have the portrait display squashed in the landscape screen? Well, with Sero rotating your phone also sees the TV rotate to portrait as well, meaning you can display things in all their glory.

We see this in action in the video below, and for more on CES stay tuned to Gamereactor all week.

Would you use this regularly?