Samsung says the RAM crisis is getting even worse 2027

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Back in June, Microsoft announced that Xbox prices would increase on August 1, but by how much remained unknown. A reasonable guess is that the industry is moving so quickly that Xbox simply wanted to lock in the price as late as possible.

But over the weekend, we learned that Microsoft has set the new prices for the Xbox Series X, and the increase is a staggering £170/€200 - something that's hardly going to give Xbox sales much of a boost. The reason for this (and for Nintendo following suit this fall, with Sony likely to do the same) is, of course, the skyrocketing global component prices, which many hope will settle down in the future and return to something more normal.

But... that's not going to happen according to a company with a whole lot insight. Samsung's quarterly report (via TechCrunch) states that the problems will get even worse in 2027, which means we probably haven't seen the last of the price hikes. Fortunately, however, they believe they see some sort of end to the misery starting in 2028, when the situation will still be tight but begin to stabilize.