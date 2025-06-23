Samsung S95F

There is a good reason why Samsung is consistently ranked among the most influential and top-selling TV manufacturers on the market. Whether it's through QLED, the newer miniLEDs, or even their recent OLED venture, there is a curious and effective mix of user interface, remote control, content, image, and build quality that makes consumers flock to the top models in particular.

We recently received the latest S95F, an OLED from a company that only began actual OLED production relatively recently, but in this short time has proven that they can easily be trusted with your next big TV investment.

Okay, we tested the 55" model, but they are available in much larger sizes. This is an OLED Glare Free Certified 4K display at 165Hz, supporting HDR 10+, VRR, ALLM, and a wide range of other standards, which means that this is truly a flagship in virtually every parameter.

The design is the same "boxy" industrial profile, and you still get the nifty One Connect Box, which means that all the key connections, from Apple TV to PlayStation 5, can be placed a short distance away from the actual TV, but in my opinion, there are no missing ports or actual everyday functions. Furthermore, Samsung still has the best remote control, because even though LG has made progress, they are still no match for Samsung.

Whether it's the Infinity One design profile, the Slim Fit wall mount, or the remote control, Samsung is the king of those little usability details that together make a big reason to choose an S95F over a competing model.

As mentioned, this is a QD-OLED that can reach 165Hz, and thanks to ALLM, Game Mode is always activated automatically, and via FreeSync Premium Pro, there is a fine correlation between frames, ensuring a smooth transition in most use cases. The most impressive feature is the brightness. When playing proper HDR content, i.e. under perfect conditions, this OLED panel can deliver a good 2100 NITS. However, as always, this is in small portions of the overall panel. Combine this with impressive colour coverage, measured in both sRGB and DCI-P3, and you have a huge, bright panel for gaming and entertainment.

And then there's contrast - usually an OLED panel's absolute strength. Both in actual contrast, i.e. seeing illuminated objects on a completely black background, and also in transitions, i.e. how much "bloom" a luminous object creates when it moves across a black background. Samsung is surprisingly good at controlling the amount of bloom here, but there is a problem. We were alerted by another media outlet that asked us whether we also experienced a strange bright black level if the television was placed in particularly bright surroundings. Apparently, this happens with QD-OLED panels in general, and perhaps it is the television's matte surface that makes it extra noticeable. Regardless, it is recommended to use the television in a place where there is no strong natural light.

That said, the S95F is a powerful reminder that Samsung not only understands user-friendliness, intuitive design, and build quality, but that they are among the strongest players in the OLED market. We will soon be testing their much more expensive and ambitious Neo QLED 8K models, but right now, it is extremely easy to recommend the S95F.