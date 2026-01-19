Samsung S26 models leaked

HQ

While rumours of delayed release and pricing going up was semi-rumour based, we know for sure that there will be thee Galaxy S26 models revealed next month as a PDF about financing select models was discovered by SamMoibile when looking thru some promotional material that was accidentally leaked by Samsung.

The models are the S26, S26 Plus and S26 Ultra. This also indicates that a rumoured renaming of the base model has not happened.

There are currently no expectations of wildly different specifications over the current models, with only slight variations in screen sizes to be expected, while the rumours about release date for them all being March 11th still seems to hold true.

The main surprise element will be pricing, as Samsung has previously stated to both Reuters and Bloomberg that Samsung also feels the pressure of rising cost of memory modules. We could be pleasantly surprised by only a small increase, or risk the full on effect to be felt with the new product release.