Samsung S25 Series comes with even more AI, a better camera, and an improved processor

Samsung's new series consists of the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, as expected. Fortunately, the prices haven't gone up; inflation is apparently a bad word at Samsung, so that means we start at exactly the same level as last year's models.

The S25 Series comes with a lot of "multimodal AI agents" that will change the interaction with the phone according to Samsung. On a more down-to-earth note, it has switched to Snapdragon 8 Elite Mobile and uses a new version of ProVisual Engine for photos and video.

The launch also comes with the new OneUI 7, which Samsung says can understand context while ensuring privacy, part of a larger goal to create an AI-integrated operating system. There has also been a lot of work on creating real Cross-App Action through Gemini, so it will be interesting to see how it really works with more than just standard apps. In addition, the writing assistant should also be significantly updated.

There is also a lot of focus on security, especially securing personal data held on the phone, as some functions are processed directly on the phone. There's even protection against "threats that may increase with the development of quantum computing". Samsung must have a lot more knowledge about the spread of these threats than many others, but it's nice that they're already thinking about it.

More important is probably the hardware inside. In addition to a major boost in raw computing power of 30% in the GPU and 37% in the CPU, better graphics and better Ray-Tracing are also promised. It even uses a frame generation system for image processing, almost similar to that of Nvidia graphics cards.

The camera has been overhauled and UltraWide is now 50 MP instead of 12 MP. There's 10-bit HDR recording as standard and there's AI-assisted background noise removal on video recordings, whether it's wind, music, or other people. There are also improvements for depth of field and professional solutions for colour editors.

The design is more rounded, it's thinner and lighter with titanium and Gorilla Armor2, and it comes with not three or five, but seven years of operating system and security updates.

The full-sized S25 Ultra comes with a 6.9" display, a 5x optical zoom telephoto lens, and 1TB storage, while all others come with either 256GB or 512GB storage, plus a 128GB version of the S25. All models come with AMOLED 2X display, wireless charging, and a 120Hz panel. The Ultra starts at €1,499, the S25+ starts at €1,199, and the S25 starts at €949.