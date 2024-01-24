Samsung S24 Ultra brings a major change to your smartphone

HQ

Samsung's new S24 Ultra is packed with a lot of features that made the S23 Ultra great as well. There are some improvements to be spotted in the case and other details, but the main buzzword of this phone and the thing Samsung wants you to be hyped about is Galaxy AI.

Basically, this phone is powered by AI. Well, not in the way that it's going to suddenly develop a mind of its own anytime soon, but in the sense that it can use machine learning to be more useful to you. In theory, at least.

In our latest Quick Look, we take a glimpse at the Samsung S24 Ultra and weigh in on how much difference the new Galaxy AI really makes. Check it out below: