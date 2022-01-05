Samsung S21 FE 5G - a flagship phone made for the fans

HQ

With a thin body, unified look and smart yet discreet colour scheme, the new Samsung S21 FE has both inside and outside appearances to suit the interest in fans. The FE versions are made by Samsung asking fans what they want more or less of, and then creating a more custom version of a phone.

This time gamers seem to have been favoured, as a 240Hz touch response has been added, and the display itself is a 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X. The battery is able to be charged to 50% in just 30 minutes, night mode has been improved and has a 32MP main camera and dual recording. Icons and widgets can be customised to suit any user, and a new security system with its own dashboard has been created, as well as integration with the One UI 4 interface.

Prices are expected to run at 749 Euro for the 128GB version and 819 Euro for the 256GB version.