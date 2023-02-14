Samsung rolling out fix for 990 Pro SSDs

HQ

Samsung has finally addressed the declining health issues of its 990 Pro SSDs, and aligned these problems with the firmware.

In a new firmware update, Samsung promises to fix "these anomalies" that were causing the rapid decline of drive health for the 990 Pro SSDs. At the time we initially reported on this, a reason hadn't been given for the problems with Samsung SSDs, but now at least there's some closure not only in the fact we have a reason for the issues, but there's also Samsung's promise to fix them with this new firmware update.

Still, this likely isn't going to be great news for those who've already suffered a loss of driver health due to these issues. There's hope that those faulty SSDs will be replaced in the near future, though.

Check out Samsung's response to the issue here.