Samsung reveals worlds first 4K 240Hz monitor

The Odyssey Neo G8 is out of the box. A new 16:9 curved monitor that, like the other G series, looks like something from a movie. This monitor is "'only' 32" and with a 1000R curvature, it uses the same Quantum Mini LED panel as the G9, delivering up to 2000 NITS brightness in case you need a good burn-in for your eyes, combined with Quantum HDR 2000 which Samsung claims will provide a fixed 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio - however, we would like to see that verified by 3rd party sources.

The 240Hz refresh rate comes with a 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync PremiumPro and Nvidia GSync. Inputs are not fully confirmed, but more of a very qualified guess suggests Displayport 1.4, 2x HDMI 2.1, with RGB to match content, and auto-sense for the inputs. We can expect prices to hit the 2000+ Euro mark depending on local taxes and VAT.

