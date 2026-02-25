Samsung reveals new S26 and Buds 4 series

HQ

Samsung has revealed a new S26 line-up, promising adaptive AI experience and powerful hardware. Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra are the names, with the latter having a privacy display, a custom chipset and better thermal performance in a more slim design than previously. This means Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with massive performance gains over the S25 version, along with a redesigned vapor chamber.

It also features a new fast charging system, promising 75% charge in 30 minutes. And the AI system in the series has, according to Samsung, been vastly improved, be it the Now Brief feature and the Now Nudge, along with Bixy, Gemini, and Perplexity.

The Ultra also features a new camera system, with improvements in night-time photographs and video, as well as improved stability functions, along with support of the APV codec, normally only seen in professional equipment. The lenses seem to be the same type as the S25 models.

The more-or less official prices we have seen so far suggests that there will be price increases, especially on the S26 Ultra 16GB/1TB version.

The Buds 4 series has been upgraded with 24-bit audio, with the Pro version having a larger woofer, enhanced ANC, EQ, and with a design based on the data of more than a million different user ears, along with more than 10,000 simulations. Colours include white and black, with a pink gold version for the Pro version as well.

The Buds 4 will go on sale for 179 Euro, while the Pro version is 249 Euro.

