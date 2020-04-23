Samsung reveals HDR4000 and faster response times

New 2020 TV's are getting nearer the gaming monitor experience, and now we can share a few details via Samsung about how console gamers can look forward to a smoother experience.

The already amazing AI upscaling we experienced last year on the Q90R has gotten an upgrade, enabling 8K upscaling with focus on the edges of each image (using Deep Learning and AI neural network). As more phones and cameras have native 8K resolution, more native 8K content is just around the corner.

Better power management also means that black levels will increase, and a more uniform light spread has been possible, also due to the use of dual LED. And HDR4000. Not a typo. 4000.

Q speakers will also be coming, using object tracking to increase the surround sound experience, and using waveguides, and the driver units will have a different driver placement.

Samsung phones will also be able to be added as an extended screen, enabling your phone display to be shown on your smart TV, and a digital butler has been introduced, along with an upgraded 'Frame' and the Serif, a rotatable design TV, along with Bigsby and Alexa support.

And now for the important part.

Lag. Last year, Samsung blew us away with less than 17ms response time, and fantastic black equaliser mods, but this year, we are getting sub 10ms. 9.1ms, in fact. This will be a significant upgrade for most console gamers, but it also means that console gaming is closing in on PC gaming monitors, along with Freesync and Variable Refresh Rate.

Even though TVs such as The Frame aren't meant for gaming, the panel gives 120Hz native refresh rate and 10bit colours. This means a much better experience for console gamers, but also TVs that within the last two years has proven worthy of RTS games and the like for PC gamers.